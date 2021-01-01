From elco
Elco EDL60N Cree LED Powered Mini Pendant Mars Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elco EDL60N Cree LED Powered Mini Pendant 1 Light LED Glass Pendant A complete line of new stylish pendants have been added to Elco Lighting's growing list of new products. These pendants are easy to install, energy efficient and create a warm light. Adapters are available for our new pendants to be used with Line, Low voltage, Flex track and direct ceiling mounts. Features: LED Glass Pendant Includes Nickel Flat Canopy with Driver Lamp: 5W Cree LED Light 6.5 ft Metal Finish Cable Shade Height: 6-1/2" Shade Diameter: 3-7/8" Maximum Lenght: 6.5' Mars