Edition 400 Recessed Mirrored Cabinet by Keuco - Color: Metallics (21501171351)

The Edition 400 Recessed Mirrored Cabinet is the picture of clear aesthetics. Recessed into the wall, this mirrored cabinet possesses hidden depth concealed by a delicate silhouette. You can choose a single light temperature or opt for the ability to change the intensity and light temperature from daylight to a warming light to conform to specific tasks. Since its start in 1953, Keuco represents the highest standards of German engineering and raises the bar on how a modern bathroom should look, feel, and be experienced - revealing a sanctuary of luxury, comfort, and beauty. From high-end bathroom accessories to modern mirrored cabinets and elegant self-lit mirrors, these items are products of passion, perfection and fascination for intelligent designs that last a lifetime. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Metallics.