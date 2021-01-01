From globe electric
Globe Electric Edinburg Matte Gray LED Integrated Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Frosted Glass Shade, 13095
Advertisement
Statement lighting doesn't always mean being the center of attention. Minimalist modern flush mount lighting unobtrusively hugs the ceiling but can be just as striking as center-stage chandeliers and pendants. There are many different versions of spectacular ceiling lights but none stand out as much as the Edinburg LED Integrated Flush Mount Ceiling Light. With a true Smithfield design - a grand yet shallow rounded body - this flush mount produces a halo of filtered light that is perfect for any room in your home. The matte gray finish adds a moden flair to your room yet the frosted shade softens the entire look. An integrated LED means you'll never have to change a bulb again and it's dimmable so you'll always have the right amount of light for any situation. Just install and enjoy!