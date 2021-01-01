The Edie Top Handle Satchel is ready for whatever your day brings. It's crafted from washed black denim in a structured shape and accented with antique silver hardware for an ultra-sleek look. The magnetic snap closure makes it easy to access your belongings while keeping them safe and secure. Plus, the optional leather and chain shoulder straps gives you a multitude of carrying options depending on your mood. Style #: HS21FWDS17 Washed denim Antique silver hardware 10.5" W X 6.25" H X 3.5" D 13.5-20.5" Adjustable Strap 3.5" Handle Magnetic snap/zip closure Imported