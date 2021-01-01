From swiss diamond
Swiss Diamond Black Edge Stir Fry Pan with Lid - 9.5-in.
Advertisement
Swiss Diamond Edge Stir Fry Pan With Lid - 9.5-In.. The EDGE collection by Swiss Diamond offers sleek silhouettes paired with advanced Swiss engineering for a modern interpretation of your favorite cookware shapes. The 9.5-in. Stir Fry Pan is designed with a vertical edge, making it easy to toss food without mess. Holding up to 2.3-qt. (2.2 L), it is spacious enough for family portions, without taking up all the room of a full-size wok. Its heat-tempered glass lid is clear for see-through convenience and has an integrated steam vent allowing you to easily steam foods. Made exclusively in Switzerland, the EDGE collection features the same Swiss Diamond HD coating used on all legendary cookware products. Oven-safe up to 500-degrees F / 260-degrees C.