From edgar allan poe nevermore apparel

Edgar Allan Poe Nevermore Apparel Edgar Allan Poe The Raven Nevermore Distressed Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Edgar Allan Poe is one of the most important figures in American English Literature. This design illustrates his classic "The Raven". Crafted with supernatural feel, this poem has a gorgeous musicality to it. For those who love reading, this gothic classic was the catalyst for many chilling stories and poems. Great for teachers, fans, writers, students, yourself or a loved one who loves Poe. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com