From edgar allan poe nevermore distressed apparel
Edgar Allan Poe Quoth The Raven Nevermore Midnight Dreary Tote Bag
Advertisement
Edgar Allan Poe is one of the most important figures in American English Literature. This design illustrates his classic "The Raven". Crafted with supernatural feel, this poem has a gorgeous musicality to it. For those who love reading, this gothic classic was the catalyst for many chilling stories and poems. Great for teachers, fans, writers, students, yourself or a loved one who loves Poe. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.