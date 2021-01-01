Violet Linen Eden Vintage Rustic Burlap Hessian Lace Pattern Polyester Embroidered Jacquard Decorative Throw Pillows, 18" X 18", Brown

Homey Look - Woven Jacquard fabric. Enjoy the warm feel, crisp colors and updated look that throw pillow will bring into your home. And has a light weight thin fabric for the most comfort. Contains - The throw pillow has an invisible zipper, Hidden slide fastener design for good looking. Contains the cushion cover and the pillow insert. The pattern is only on the front side. And measures 18 inches square, 45 x 45 cm. size is approximate Long Lasting - Woven Jacquard fabric is one of the few textile patterns that never seems to fade from fashion and remains among the most distinctive patterns in design today. Catalog - Search Violet Linen to explore our entire catalog listing for additional great collections Matching Your Room Decor! These Throw Pillow are not only matching your room decoration perfectly, but also for any other room decor that purchased thru Violet Linen Eden Vintage Rustic Burlap Hessian Lace Pattern collection, which providing a more cozy atmosphere to your room. This design has matching accessories such as decorative cushion covers, window valances, table runners. That makes this beautiful throw pillow to coordinate perfectly with the matching accessories. Easy Care - Pillow Cover is Machine washable in low temperature water, gentle cycle. Non Chlorine bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Iron if needed on permanent press level. Our cushion cover is fitted with a concealed zipper for easy disassembly. It is easy to change and can be machine washed for easy care. High-quality polyester material allows our products to dry quickly after cleaning.