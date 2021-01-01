Eden Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Blue/Beige Area Rug

Cozy up your living room or bedroom with this tufted blue and beige area rug. Handmade in India from 100% wool, this rectangular rug features an understated geometric pattern that's slightly distressed for a relaxed, lived-in look. It has a low 0.2" pile that's great for your home's high-traffic areas because it can stand up to kids, pets, and your guests. Plus, it's easy to vacuum. Something to consider: Although this rug comes with a backing made with cotton, latex, and canvas, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad to prevent it from shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"