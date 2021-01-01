From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Edeline Medium Brown King Platform Bed, Medium Brown Wood
This stylish king size platform bed features a clean, modern design and a versatile walnut finish. Its sprung slats will provide added support in conjunction with a quality mattress, helping you get a good night's sleep. With a simple and elegant design, the Edeline bed lends itself well to a multitude of interior styles. Pair with a colorful geometric print duvet set to channel this season's prolific Scandi trend, or add soft velvet and faux fur accessories for a look that oozes boutique hotel chic. Constructed of eco-friendly solid rubberwood and poplar, the bed frame is built to last. Combining slatted design headboard with tapering degree showcases the retro feel of the piece. The tapered legs complete the look. Low footboard creates an illusion of open space while the bed under clearance area provides some storage space. Made in Malaysia, the platform bed requires assembly. Color: Medium Brown Wood.