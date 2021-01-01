ED Oakdell OAK-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (OAKDOAK-01GY002339)

The ED Oakdell OAK-01 Area Rug by Loloi extends a stylish presence that adroitly blends comfort and durability. This rectangular rug is woven by hand in India from a blend of robust wool and flexible polyester, keeping it soft while ensuring robust service. Its accented by both an edge-stitched pattern and an array of fine tassels at each corner that lend a more elegant note to the versatile piece. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.