ED Kopa KO-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Black (KOPAKO-01BLIV3656)

The ED Kopa KO-01 Area Rug by Loloi uses traditional craftsmanship methods and a simple style to lend an appealing geometric note to its surroundings. Handwoven by artisans in India, it uses a wool diamond pattern inspired by Moroccan art to provide a signature character, attaching its softly tufted fringes to a cotton and canvas backing for added strength. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.