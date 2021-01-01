BoredKoalas Nurse Ed Throw Pillow Gifts ED Floral Bar Retro Emergency Department Nursing Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this retro vintage ED Floral Bar pillow as a gift for your best friend or relative who loves Emergency Room Healthcare Emergency Department Nurse Nursing throw pillows This retro ED Floral Bar pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for emergency department nurses and emergency room nurse men, women, adults for Father's Day, Mother's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only