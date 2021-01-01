ED Ellen DeGeneres ZAGORA ZAG-01-02 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Green (ZAGOZAG-02SE002676)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres ZAGORA ZAG-01-02 Area Rug from Loloi is a stylish modern piece that brings a touch of bohemian look to the comfort of the home. Made in India, this piece is hand-tufted and entirely made of wool. The surface shows a pattern of repeating diamonds that subtly appear on the colored background, while the ends are lined with soft tassels. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Green.