ED Ellen DeGeneres Villa VW-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Red (VILLVW-01RU002030)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres Villa VW-01 Area Rug by Loloi is a comfortable, relaxed layer that was created with texture in mind. Using wool with a beautiful variation of color, this area rug is created by artisanal weavers in India who hand-loom this piece together. The subtle pattern that this rug showcases brings a mix of understated and relaxed to a room. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Red.