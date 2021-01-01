ED Ellen DeGeneres Sonoma Indoor/Outdoor SON-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (SONOSON-01CCWH7AAA)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres Sonoma Indoor/Outdoor SON-01 Area Rug from Loloi is a complex and dense modern piece that stands out in the space as it introduces a myriad of geometric shapes and lines to the rooms of the home. Power-loomed in Egypt, this piece is made entirely of polypropylene. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.