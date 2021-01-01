ED Ellen DeGeneres REDONDO REO-04 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (REDOREO-04NAGY7999)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres REDONDO REO-04 Area Rug from Loloi brings a simple design to the comfort of the modern home. Made in India, this piece features a braided technique and an entire jute construction. The surface depicts a series of wide diamonds and a set of contrasting colors that stand out. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.