ED Ellen DeGeneres REDONDO REO-02 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (REDOREO-02DENA2339)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres REDONDO REO-02 Area Rug from Loloi brings a simple yet stylish presentation to the comfort of the home. Made in India, this piece is braided entirely from jute. The color palette stands out and utilizes a familiar design of arrows and parallel lines to accent well with a range of home styles. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.