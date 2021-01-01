From loloi
ED Ellen DeGeneres P4102 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Grey (PSETP4102GYMLPIL3)
The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4102 Accent Pillow from Loloi is a stylish piece that blends well with a range of home styles. Constructed of a mix of cotton, wool, polyester, and rayon, this piece was made in India. The surface features a series of angled and repeating lines that form an eye-catching pattern over a background of stripes. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Square. Color: Grey.