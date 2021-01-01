From loloi
ED Ellen DeGeneres P4097 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Blue (P154P4097NV00PI15)
The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4097 Accent Pillow from Loloi is a clean and stylish modern piece that accents perfectly with a range of home styles and furnishings. Constructed of a blend of wool, polyester, and cotton, this piece is made in India. The surface depicts a series of angled lines and repeated, abstract shapes that stand out in the space. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.