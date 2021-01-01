ED Ellen DeGeneres P4075 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Blue (DSETP4075NVIVPIL5)

A welcoming way to accent the dÃ©cor of your home. The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4075 Accent Pillow from Loloi brings a touch of nature to the spaces that matter the most and features a construction of polypropylene and polyester pile. The surface depicts several animal and plant shapes for a comforting touch. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.