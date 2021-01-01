ED Ellen DeGeneres P4055 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Beige (P083P4055NA00PIL3)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4055 Accent Pillow by Loloi provides inside living spaces with stately and stylish addition thats as comfortable as it is robust. Handmade by artisans in India, it uses woven cotton and small lines of knotted jute to produce a boucle texture in a grid pattern that draws the eye while it soothes its surroundings. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Square. Color: Beige.