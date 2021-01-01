ED Ellen DeGeneres P4023 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Brown (DSETP4023CACFPIL5)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4023 Accent Pillow by Loloi uses a simple form and daring design elements to lend an appealing character to its surroundings. Made by hand in India, a diamond pattern stretches out across its tightly woven surface, juxtaposing lighter geometric angles with slender stripes that run across it to offer a splash of color. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.