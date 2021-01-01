ED Boceto BOC-02 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (BOCEBOC-02IVBL89C0)

The ED Boceto BOC-02 Area Rug from Loloi presents a modern piece with a complex design that stands out in the room. Made entirely of a wool pile, this piece is created with a hooked method in India. The surface features a series of tightly arranged lines that form a series of symbols and shapes. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.