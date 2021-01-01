ED Boceto BOC-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (BOCEBOC-01GYCC3656)

The ED Boceto BOC-01 Area Rug by Loloi has a playful, linear design that brings a lively, decorative touch to spaces. This cool and comfortable area rug is hand-tufted by skilled artisans in India, resulting in a beautiful, textural piece that pulls rooms together while offering them a soft surface. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.