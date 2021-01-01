ED Abbot ABB-02 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (ABBOABB-02NASN7999)

The ED Abbot ABB-02 Area Rug from Loloi brings a welcoming presence to the rooms of the home with a simple design made entirely of soft wool pile. Handwoven in India, this piece showcases a series of thick and thin stripes with a variety of complementing colors and textures that creates a unique experience when placed in the room. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.