Gatti Nolli Couture - ED-4455 Embroider-Detailed Cape A-Line Gown

Animate your lavish event in an upscale style infused by this Gatti Nolli Couture ED-4455 creation. Sparkling in sheered lace flutters this ensemble shows a bead-trimmed v-neckline on an embroider-detailed bodice. Draped with airy short sleeves and a caped illusion back the nude-lining lends structure on the contrasting two-toned silhouette. The gathered skirt flares in shimmering flutters from the waist to a floor-sweeping finish. Dazzle from all angles in this delicately designed Gatti Nolli masterpiece. Style: gano_ED-4455 Details: Short Cape Sleeves Beaded Trims Contrasting Floral Embroidery Beaded Waistband Caped Illusion Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line