Gatti Nolli Couture - ED-4412 Embroidered Sweetheart High Low Dress

Shine through the night in this mesmerizing piece by Gatti Nolli Couture ED-4412. This embroidered dress pleases in a sleeveless sweetheart neckline with fitted bodice supported with shoulder straps. The waist is wrapped in a thin sash. From the waist begins an A-line skirt that runs in a high low hemline with scalloped edges. This Gatti Nolli Couture dress will make sure you turn heads all night long. Style: gano_ED-4412 Details: Sleeveless Shoulder straps Scalloped edges Sash Embroidery Length: High Low Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..