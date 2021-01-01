Edition Gemy Maalouf - ED 1672LD+ BELT Pleated High Neck Evening Dress

Be ready to catch everyones eyes in this Edition Gemy Maalouf ED 1672LD+ BELT evening dress. This dress fashions a high neckline supported by a cape in a pleated bodice with detachable belt. Revealing an A-line silhouette this also shows a full back with back buttons closure. Dress to impress as you wear this Edition Gemy Maalouf creation. Model is wearing Yellow color. Style: beside_ED 1672LD+ BELT Details: Pleated Cape Detachable Belt Full Length Full Back Back Buttons Length: Long Neckline: High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.