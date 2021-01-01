Skinfix Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A cream clinically proven to treat eczema and dry, cracked skin on hands. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness and RednessFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Colloidal Oatmeal (1%): Temporarily protects and helps relieve minor skin irritations and itching due to eczema, rash, and dermatitis.- Sweet Almond Oil (5%): Helps nourish dry skin and relieve itching. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: The ultimate relief for extreme dry, cracked, irritated skin and eczema on hands. Rebuilds the skin barrier with 2 active pharmaceutical ingredients a blend of healing botanicals, rich natural butters and emollient oils. Tested and recommended by unbiased derms. Safe for sensitive skin.Clinical Results: A dermatologist-led clinical study found that after just one week:- 111% increase in skin moisturization was measured- 100% reduction in skin stinging - 94% reduction in skin burning Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure we've checked that this brand's product is made without the ingredients you told us you'd most like to avoid.Â Clean at Sephora is formulated without:Â Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.Suggested Usage:-Apply to dry, rough skin patches, irritated, itchy skin and eczema on hands.-Use twice daily or as needed as an all over hand cream to soothe dry, uncomfortable skin.-For best results use with Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash, Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm and/or Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream (each sold separately).-Size:3 oz/ 89 mLIngredients: -Colloidal Oatmeal (1%): Temporarily protects and helps relieve minor skin irritations and itching due to eczema, rash, and dermatitis.-Sweet Almond Oil (5%): Helps nourish dry skin and relieve itching. Allantoin, Aloe BarbadensisLeafJuice, Avena Sativa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl-Caprylate/Caprate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglyceryl-2 Stearate, Potassium Sorbate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Water, Xanthan Gum.