New Age Pet ECOFLEX Piedmont Diner in Antique White with Storage

Diner + Storage = efficient use of space. A spot for food, water and extra space to store treats or excess food inside. Ergonomically designed for a correct feeding position, which is perfect for taller dogs. Includes two 32oz. stainless steel bowls and sealed storage bag that fits up to 25 lbs of dry food. ECOFLEX is a proprietary formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic into the material that allows the product to be eco-friendly and a great value as it will outlast most other products. ECOFLEX is 100% non toxic and does not absorb moisture. There is nothing in ECOFLEX that could harm your pets. Easy to clean with a damp cloth. Easy no tools assembly. Exterior Dimensions: 21.3 in. x 11.8 in. x 15.55 in. Interior Dimensions: 18.8 in. x 10.4 in. x 10.8 in.