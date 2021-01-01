From scruffs
SCRUFFS Eco Urban Large Grey Polyester Dog Box Bed
SCRUFFS Eco Box Beds are constructed using a 100% recycled fleece cover and fiber fill. These recycled dog beds have a natural color canvas outer sidewall with a contrasting deep brown super-soft fleece lining, both of which are 100% recycled. This fabric is woven using a yarn produced from re-engineered PET (polyethylene terephthalate). Recycled plastic bottles provide the PET polymer material, reducing the burden on our landfills and natural resources. The manufacturing process releases less CO2 emissions than producing standard fabric. The same PET technology is used to produce a 100% recycled green-fiber fill with unmatched cushioning, resilience and insulation characteristics.