Eco Live End Feed by Bruck Lighting - Color: Silver (370GES12sv)
The Live End Feed for Bruck's Eco line voltage track systems, provides power to the track system from the end of a track through a rear knock out for BX/Romex connections. Available in white, matte silver and black finishes. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Color: Silver. Finish: Matte Silver