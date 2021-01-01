Citizen Eco-Drive Silver Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch FE7071-84A

Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with a white silicone center. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Calibre J830 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36.8 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Eco-drive Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Silver Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch FE7071-84A.