Citizen Eco-Drive Ceci Quartz Womens Watch, Stainless Steel, Diamond, Silver-Tone (Model: EM0790-55N)

Taking the CITIZEN ladies collections to a new level with a contemporary jewelry inspired timepiece featuring a subtle case construction highlighting the brand itself. A smooth design with the added accent of a synthetic blue spinel cabochon crown. Seen here in stainless steel with a mesh bracelet and light blue Mother-of-Pearl diamond decorated dial. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number E031. Spherical Sapphire Crystal Blue MOP dial Item Package Weight: 1.0 pounds