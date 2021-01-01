BreathableBaby Eco Core Mattress 200 Stage 1

Our Eco Core crib mattresses are designed to help little ones sleep safe and sound. We start with an eco-friendly, poly fiber core and cover it with a completely hygienic, easy-to-clean cover. Give them the gift of Simple. Smart. Safe Sleep.™ And do good. The Eco Core contains no latex, glue, foam or springs for a more comfortable night’s sleep. The soft touch covers are spun from fibers that are naturally flame retardant, with no VOCs, phthalates or chemicals. They are also naturally resistant to dust mites, mold, mildew and other allergens. The Eco Core 200 Crib Mattress uses over 200 recycled bottles and provides a fully reversible firm sleep surface to support infants up to 12 months of age.