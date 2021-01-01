Eco Classica III 2-Stage Baby & Toddler Mattress by Colgate Mattress | Organic Waterproof Cotton Cover | Hypoallergenic | Eco-Friendly Foam | GREENGUARD Gold Certified, 51.6x27.25x6 Inch (Pack of 1)

2- STAGE DUAL-FIRMNESS: Designed with the extra firm side for infants that pediatricians recommend during those critical first years and the softer, less-firm side that provides the comfort toddlers prefer SAFE: GREENGUARD Gold, and CertiPUR-US certified. Designed to meet and exceed federal and state flammability requirements; CPSIA compliant WATERPROOF: Wrapped snugly inside an ultra-soft, certified organic cotton cover, our 2-stage crib mattress is designed with built-in waterproof-backing to ensure the mattress stays dry while baby's skin stays closest to organic cotton DURABLE & LONG-LASTING: Handcrafted with quality materials and inverted seams for extra durability, this mattress is built to last through both the infant and toddler years, giving your baby a safe, supportive place to rest and grow MEASUREMENTS: 51.6" x 27.25” x 6”; Designed to fit most standard American cribs and toddler beds; Please make sure to measure your crib before placing your order MADE IN AMERICA: Made by Colgate Mattress, The Crib Mattress Specialist for over 65 years