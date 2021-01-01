Eclittica 20 LED Table Lamp by Danese Milano - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (USC-DDEC04004138)

Created with advanced flexible printed LED circuit boards that ensure performance stability and light control, the Eclittica 20 LED Table Lamp features a modern circular aesthetic that is created for optimal optical LED lighting technology. Its body constructed of polycarbonate and a base in painted aluminum, the Eclittica LED table lamp also features a dimmer switch located on the base. Available in red, white or gold and a methacrylate diffuser. Danese Milano, founded in 1957, is an Italian design house producing high-quality lighting fixtures. Known for their modern designs that integrate seamlessly into our technological and connected culture, Danese Milano is committed to creating eco-friendly lighting that is as timeless as it is recyclable. Pendants, table lamps, and floor lamps all feature sleek, minimal structures in a chic black-and-white motif, ensuring that Danese Milano will endure for decades to come. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold