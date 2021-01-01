Eclissi 1-Light Single Tiered Pendant
Description
Features:Lamp body: Stainless steelAccommodates: 1 x 100W incandescent bulb (not included)Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: TieredNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 2Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Satin ChromeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: Shade Material: MetalShade Color: ChromeHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe with Damp ClothCountry of Origin: ItalySmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size/Bottom Finish: 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 20" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 15.74" / Red, 20" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 20" / Red): 13Body Width - Side to Side (Size/Bottom Finish: 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 20" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 15.74" / Red, 20" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 20" / Red): 15.75Body Depth - Front to Back (Size/Bottom Finish: 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 15.74" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 15.74" / Red): 15.74Body Depth - Front to Back (Size/Bottom Finish: 20" / InoxTop-BottomInox, 20" / InoxTop-BottomBlue, 20" / Red): 20Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 13Shade Width - Side to Side: 15.75Shade Depth - Front to Back: 15.75Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size/Bottom Finish: 15.74" / Red