From eclipse
Eclipse™ Light Blue Shayla Room Darkening Window Curtain Panel 52-in. x 84-in.
Advertisement
Eclipse™ Shayla Room Darkening Window Curtain Panel 52-In. X 84-In.. Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with these darkening curtains. This line features functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise, and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer room darkening benefits and feature an updated traditional floral, vertical print on a diamond weave jacquard fabric. The fabric features a supple sheen, while the blackout yarns are intricately woven into the panel giving it a rich hand and luxurious drapability.