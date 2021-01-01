From berghoff
BergHOFF Eclipse 11" Wok - Green
Advertisement
Sturdy feel but easy to handle cookware in aluminum with fast and even heat distribution, the Eclipse non-stick cookware line offers a colorful and practical way to dress up the kitchen! The base is designed for energy-efficient cooking and even heat transfer throughout your meal. The non-stick coating allows for easy clean up and your prepared meals will slide out easily. The stay-cool handle allows you to grip with confort and safety! The perfect addition for any cook. Works with all cook-tops, including induction.