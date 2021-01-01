From seascape lamps
Eclipse II Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Blue (SL_ECL2_16_BLU)
Simple design for a super modern effect. The Eclipse II Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Seascape Lamps brings contemporary technology into hallways or entryways or any room that needs some light. A colored inner circle surrounded by a transparent outer circle gives this product a simple design that looks good in multiple settings. It has an edge-lit LED panel to give off an even glow and gets rid of shadows and hotspot that usually happen with flush mount pendants. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Oval. Color: Blue.