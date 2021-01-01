From rugsmith
Rugsmith Echota Area Rug, 8' x 10', Gray
PREMIUM MATERIAL: Hand finished wool area rug, with a luxurious look and feel DURABILITY AND LONGEVITY - High quality handmade rugs constructed by skilled artisans, providing unique and detailed look; perfect fit for your living room, family room, dining room, bedroom or hallway. Pet friendly and designed with resiliency against everyday wear-and-tear, ideal for moderate traffic areas PILE AND DIMENSIONS - Pile Height Measures 0.25 Inches High, Area Rug Overall Dimensions - 8' x 10' DESIGN AND STYLE - Rugsmith rugs complement perfectly with contemporary, transitional, modern, bohemian, mid century, farmhouse, and shabby chic styles of décor A VARIETY OF SIZES -The Echota rug family is offered in the following sizes for fitment in any room: 3' x 5', 5' x 8', 8' x 10' EASY CARE MAINTENANCE - Easy to clean, non shedding rug. Recommend regular vacuuming; shake or spot clean as needed. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.