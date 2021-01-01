From tech lighting
Echo Mini Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Blue - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (700MOECPUZ-LEDS930)
Advertisement
The Echo Mini Pendant Light from Tech Lighting showcases a design both contemporary and timeless that is also minimalist, so it can suit a broad range of decors. An inner white glass cylinder has been inserted into a larger, outer glass cylinder that adds a touch of color to the product. Together, these elements diffuse the light coming from within to illuminate the space in a soft glow. It comes with dimming capabilities, though the dimmer is not included, to allow for complete customization of the light tones in a given environment. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Blue. Finish: Antique Bronze