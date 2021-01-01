From grain valley dog supply
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Power Outlet Mount Includes Cable Management Black
Advertisement
MOUNTS Echo Dot 3rd Gen to a POWER OUTLET anywhere in your home. (Also enables mounting Echo Dot 3rd Gen to a wall.) INCLUDES CABLE MANAGEMENT to hide the extra cable length for a clean, uncluttered appearance. INSTALLATION IS SIMPLE and only takes a minute. Protects your Echo Dot by keeping it away from accidental spills and bumps. The design goes over both power outlets to provide maximum stability and to prevent your Echo Dot from falling. COMPATIBLE with the all-new Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Not compatible with older Echo Dot models. Includes a premium-quality mount. All mounting hardware is included. Echo Dot 3rd Gen is sold separately. This mount was designed in the USA and is compatible with all power outlets in the USA (but is not compatible with power outlets outside the USA). TOTAL MOUNT is the trusted leader in electronics mounting. You may have seen Total Mount products in Apple Stores. If you are not fully satisfied,