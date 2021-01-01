From williston forge
Ebersole 5 - Piece Dining Set
This modern and unique 4 dining chairs and a dining table provide ample space for entertaining a small group of family or friends. Compact and lightweight in design, this dining set is perfect for apartments and for moving your set with ease. The structured frame is crafted with commercial grade metal for strengthened support. The black upholstered seat combined with the solid metal frame offers durability that you can enjoy for many years. The unique chair back design that matches the black faux leather upholstered seats, providing total comfort and support for daily use. The chairs feature capped feet to prevent damage to your floor. Unique table frame and legs with commercial grade metal material makes a statement while also providing quality support. This dining table have no sharp corners and is kid friendly, keeping them safe and comfortable.