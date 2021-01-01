Young, Fabulous & Broke Eberhart Jumpsuit in Green. - size L (also in S, XS) Young, Fabulous & Broke Eberhart Jumpsuit in Green. - size L (also in S, XS) 65% poly 35% cotton. Pull-on styling. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side seam pockets. Fleece fabric with raw cut trim at neckline and hem. Imported. YOUN-WC39. 3354FS. Inspired by those muses that epitomize the name, Young, Fabulous, & Broke creates one-of-a-kind pieces that aim to make women feel sexy, confident, and feminine. Hand dyed fabrics and perfectly placed drapes are among the list of the brand's signatures looks.