From nic+zoe
NIC+ZOE Eaze Marl Wide Pants
Advertisement
Lounge in luxury with the NIC+ZOE Eaze Marl Wide Leg Pant. These are crafted with our signature Eaze fabric - it's soft, stretchy, light and easy. We added a marled texture for a cool detail that you'll love. These have a wide-leg, a full-length fit and an easy pull on waist. Pair with the Eaze Marl Tank for a cool lounge set you'll love. 62% rayon, 34% polyester, 4% spandex. Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, do not bleach, lay flat to dry, cool iron if needed. Imported.