From abel
Abel Eau De Parfum By Abel in Blue
Advertisement
Combining ultra-modern scent profiles with 100% natural ingredients, Abel creates uniquely memorable fragrances that are a thoughtful gift for someone special or even yourself! Cyan Nori: Juicy notes of tangerine and white peach mingle with the salty profile of nori for a scent that is sweet, salty, and effervescent. Golden Neroli: This luscious, citrusy floral opens with a harmonious neroli and matcha tea accord and is enriched by jasmine sambac, ylang ylang, and a soft santal base. Pink Iris: Nose-tingling Sichuan pepper and fresh basil open this traditional bouquet to allow its showstopping lineup of iris, rose, jasmine, and natural musk to shine. About Abel Frances Shoemack, an Amsterdam-based New Zealander and former winemaker, founded Abel with the mission to create the very best in natural perfumes without compromising ethics or aesthetics. In 2012, Shoemack joined forces with master perfumer Isaac Sinclair to craft the line's all-natural, unisex fragrances. Each sulfate-free and vegan scent is made entirely of essential oils, extracts, and plant-derived scent molecules in a base of organically certified, food-grade grain alcohol. Abel directs 1% of its total revenue to environmental causes that specifically give back to the community from which each fragrance's ingredients are sourced.