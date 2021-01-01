Practical Nurse Career Fan Eat Sleep Repeat Motivational Nursing School Life Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute design perfect for nursing school students or just your friends and family who love their future nurse in training. Makes a fun special occasion idea for men, women, guys or girls who are into living the nurse life Show how much you love your LPN, CNA or RN education with this fun design during a college party or student trip. Great for anyone who thinks nursing is their jam paired with a great sense of humor 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only